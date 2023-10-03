Calif. Federal Vaccine Warning Case Against Merck, Sanofi Dismissed for Now

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – A California federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing two drug makers of failing to disclose that administration of their vaccines can cause shoulder injury (SIRVA), noting it is a well-known risk of which there is no need to warn.

However, in a Sept. 29 order, Senior Judge Morrison C. England Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California allowed the plaintiff to file a second amended complaint against Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. and Sanofi Pasteur Inc.

In April 2018, Teresa Garcia received the Pneumovax 23 and Adacel TDaP vaccines, manufactured by …