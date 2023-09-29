Gilead Must Face Design Defect, Warning Claims in Multi-Plaintiff HIV Drug Action
September 29, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge has denied Gilead Sciences Inc. summary judgment on certain design defect and failure-to-warn claims in a lawsuit in which multiple plaintiffs allege they suffered kidney and bone damage caused by the company’s HIV drugs.
In a Sept. 28 order, Judge Jon S. Tigar of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California found the claims, which target Gilead’s drugs that contain tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF), are not preempted by federal law and that plaintiffs presented expert testimony supporting their allegations.
Plaintiffs allege they suffered kidney and bone damage after taking one …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference
November 29, 2023 - San Antonio, TX
Hyatt Regency San Antonio Riverwalk
HarrisMartin’s Benzene and Toxic Tort Litigation Conference: Recent Developments and Future Trends
December 01, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place