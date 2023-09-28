Spineology Cannot Shake Ill. Lawsuit Arising from ‘Collapsed’ Spinal Fusion Cage

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit targeting Spineology Inc.’s spinal fusion cage, ruling the plaintiff adequately alleged the company failed to warn her surgeon that the device could collapse or slant following implantation and that it was defectively manufactured.

In a Sept. 27 order, Judge John R. Blakey of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois also allowed the plaintiff to amend her spoliation claim to allege that Spineology had a duty to preserve the cage after it was explanted.

Linda Hoak underwent spinal fusion surgery in October 2020, during which …