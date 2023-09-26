Calif. Dentist’s Lawsuit Targeting Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Cancer Drug Tossed

LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. of failing to warn that its leukemia drug can cause eye hemorrhages, ruling the plaintiff failed to point to “newly acquired evidence” that would have allowed the drug maker to unilaterally change the label.

In a Sept. 19 order, Judge Fred W. Slaughter of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California further found the plaintiff failed to show how a different warning would have changed his doctor’s prescribing decisions.

Dr. Igor Roshkovan was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) and was prescribed …