Vitamin Shoppe Prevails in Lawsuit Targeting 'Contaminated' Supplement

CHICAGO — An Illinois federal judge has awarded Vitamin Shoppe summary judgment in a lawsuit alleging that its multivitamin contained arsenic and lead, ruling the plaintiff failed to prove the supplement caused his peripheral neuropathy.

On Sept. 20, Judge John R. Blakey of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois found the plaintiffs’ expert opinions consisted of “numerous” unsubstantiated assumptions and insufficient methodologies.

Harvey Mahler bought two bottles of The Vitamin Shoppe’s One Daily Men’s 50+ vitamin supplement in June 2017 and took it for 51 days. At some point, he began feeling ill and made appointments …