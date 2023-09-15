Design Defect Claims Trimmed from Ky. Ethicon Pelvic Mesh Action
September 15, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky federal judge has trimmed design defect claims from an Ethicon pelvic mesh case, ruling the plaintiffs’ expert did not provide proof of a feasible alternative design in his report; rather, he pointed to different procedures and generally recommended alterations to the product’s design without providing enough details.
In a Sept. 14 order, Judge Rebecca G. Jennings of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky explained that expert Dr. Alan Garely “provides conclusory statements that do not offer an alternative with the same degree of specificity.”
Ethicon and its parent company, Johnson …
FIRM NAMES
- Bruce Anderson
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
MORE DETAILS
HarrisMartin's The Art of Litigation Conference: Crafting a Better Practice
November 30, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place