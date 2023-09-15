Class Action Complaint Says Nasal Decongestant Makers Misrepresented Efficacy

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Florida man has filed a federal class action against Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., alleging the active ingredient, phenylephrine, in their popular over-the-counter oral nasal decongestants did not work as advertised.

The Sept. 13 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida seeks refunds on behalf of two groups of consumers who he says suffered economic damages after buying Sudafed PE, Vicks NyQuil, and Benadryl Allergy Plus Congestion.

Steve Audelo filed the complaint after a Food and Drug Administration panel stated that phenylephrine, when taken orally, …