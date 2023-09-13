Settlement Released Abbott from Coronary Guide Wire Lawsuit, Judge Says

RENO, Nev. — A Nevada federal judge has ruled in favor of Abbott Cardiovascular Systems Inc. in a lawsuit alleging that a portion of its coronary guide wire remained in a patient’s heart following a catheterization procedure, ruling that the parties had released their claims in a settlement.

In a Sept. 11 order, Judge Robert C. Jones of the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada explained that the plaintiffs’ general release and settlement agreement in their previous case against their health care providers applied to their claims against Abbott.

Richard Jaggard underwent a cardiac catheterization and angioplasty at …