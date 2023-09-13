Sorin 3T Heater-Cooler Case Heads to Trial in S.C. Federal Court
September 13, 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina federal judge has sent claims for failure to warn, design defect and punitive damages to trial in a lawsuit alleging that Sorin Group knew its 3T Heater-Cooler System could cause infections, yet failed to warn doctors and patients and did not mitigate the alleged risk.
However, in the Sept. 6 order, Judge Donald C. Coggins Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina awarded Sorin summary judgment on the plaintiffs’ claims for strict liability – manufacturing defect, breach of express warranty, breach of implied warranty, negligent misrepresentation, misrepresentation by omission, …
