DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

MSP Recovery’s Claims Dismissed in Fresenius Granuflo/NaturaLyte MDL


September 11, 2023


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has dismissed a third-party payor assignee’s claims accusing Fresenius of failing to warn that its dialysis product Granuflo can cause heart attacks, ruling that they are untimely.

In a Sept. 7 order, Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts ruled that MSP Recovery Inc. is not entitled to class action tolling because it failed to establish that it is a member of an original putative class in the Fresenius Granuflo/NaturaLyte MDL.

Medicare payers, first-tier, downstream, and related entities assigned MSP Recovery the right to recover direct economic …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin’s Benzene and Toxic Tort Litigation Conference: Recent Developments and Future Trends

December 01, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's The Art of Litigation Conference: Crafting a Better Practice

November 30, 2023 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place

MORE DETAILS