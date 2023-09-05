101 Taxotere Cases Dismissed for Failure to Timely Serve Defendants

NEW ORLEANS — The judge overseeing the federal Taxotere hair loss MDL docket has dismissed 101 cases for failure to timely serve their complaints on defendants, ruling that continued to willfully ignore the court’s deadline even after they were given an extension.

In an Aug. 30 order, Judge Jane T. Milazzo of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana explained that where there is “a clear record of delay or contumacious conduct by the plaintiff and where lesser sanctions would not serve the best interests of justice,” dismissal with prejudice is warranted.”

In this case, the judge …