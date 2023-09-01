Plaintiffs’ Expert Disqualified in Ariz. Federal DePuy Hip Case

PHOENIX — An Arizona federal judge has disqualified plaintiffs’ expert Dr. Stephen Li in a Pinnacle hip system case, after finding he was privy to defendant DePuy Orthopaedics Inc.’s confidential litigation strategies when he served as its consulting expert.

In an Aug. 31 order, Judge Susan M. Brnovich of the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona also granted in part and denied in part DePuy’s motions to exclude the testimony of three of plaintiffs’ expert witnesses — Drs. Minette Drumright, William Evans and David Kessler.

Michael King underwent a total hip arthroplasty on June 28, 2010, during …