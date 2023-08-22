2nd Cir. Reinstates RICO Claims Against Cannabis Supplement Maker

NEW YORK — The 2nd Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has reinstated a RICO claim against the maker of a cannabis-derived supplement that was labeled as THC-free and ingested by a commercial trucker who lost his job when a random drug test detected THC in his system.

In an Aug. 21 opinion, the appellate panel explained that the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act’s civil action provision, 18 U.S.C. § 1964(c), allows a plaintiff to sue for “injuries in his business or property” that are proximately caused by a violation of one of the Act’s substantive provisions.

Douglas Horn lost …