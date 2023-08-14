8th Cir. Refuses to Reinstate Pelvic Mesh Action Against Coloplast
August 14, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
ST. LOUIS — The 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld an award of summary judgment to Coloplast Corp. in a lawsuit targeting its Restorelle L pelvic mesh device, affirming that the plaintiff failed to provide admissible evidence that the device injured her pelvic floor.
In an Aug. 10 opinion, the appellate panel agreed with the lower court that the supplemental declaration of the plaintiff’s causation expert, Dr. William Gold, was untimely because it was filed after the deadlines for disclosure of expert reports and completion for all discovery.
California resident Dawn Cantrell underwent implantation of the Restorelle L …
FIRM NAMES
- Aaron Levine & Associates
- GoldenbergLaw
- King & Spalding
- Price PC
- Stinson LLP
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Midwest Asbestos Litigation Conference
September 20, 2023 - St. Louis, MO
Four Seasons Hotel, St. Louis
HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!
November 01, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C., Georgetown