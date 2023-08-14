DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

8th Cir. Refuses to Reinstate Pelvic Mesh Action Against Coloplast


August 14, 2023


ST. LOUIS — The 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld an award of summary judgment to Coloplast Corp. in a lawsuit targeting its Restorelle L pelvic mesh device, affirming that the plaintiff failed to provide admissible evidence that the device injured her pelvic floor.

In an Aug. 10 opinion, the appellate panel agreed with the lower court that the supplemental declaration of the plaintiff’s causation expert, Dr. William Gold, was untimely because it was filed after the deadlines for disclosure of expert reports and completion for all discovery.

California resident Dawn Cantrell underwent implantation of the Restorelle L …

