Judge Overseeing McKinsey Opioid Injury MDL Dismisses Remaining Claims

SAN FRANCISCO — The judge overseeing the federal docket for opioid-related lawsuits filed against global consulting firm McKinsey & Company Inc. has dismissed the remaining actions in the MDL brought on behalf of minors with neonatal abstinence syndrome (NAS), ruling they failed to establish a duty to use due care.

In a July 20 order, Judge Charles R. Breyer of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California explained that the alleged opioid exposure injuries “are not suffered by a few but rather by millions of adults and minors alike” and that the individual plaintiffs failed to …