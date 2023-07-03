DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Claims in Calif. Abbott Coronary Catheter Case Dismissed with Leave to Amend


July 3, 2023



SAN FRANCISCO — A California federal judge has dismissed in part a lawsuit targeting Abbott Vascular Inc.’s coronary dilation catheter, which the plaintiff says broke apart in her husband’s body during heart surgery, causing his death.

In a June 29 order, Judge Alex G. Tse of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California dismissed the claims for strict liability, negligent failure to warn, breach of implied warranty to the extent it is based upon a design-defect theory, and breach of express warranty.

The judge granted the plaintiff leave to amend, but advised her to conduct some discovery …

