Plaintiffs Urge JPML to Create Federal Docket for C.R. Bard Implanted Port Device Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs are urging the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for cases accusing C.R. Bard Inc., Becton, Dickson & Co., and Bard Access Systems Inc. of misrepresenting the safety of their implanted port devices, arguing that “the common factual issues are sufficiently complex to merit centralization.”

In a June 23 reply to defendants’ opposition, movants argue their attorneys have repeatedly tried to facilitate informal coordination, but defendants have refused.

Specifically, in December 2022, plaintiffs’ counsel contacted defendants’ counsel regarding informal coordination of a growing number of potential claims concerning injuries allegedly caused by …