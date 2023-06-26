Boston Scientific Denied Summary Judgment in Ga. Federal Pelvic Mesh Action
June 26, 2023
COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia federal judge denied Boston Scientific Corp. summary judgment on claims for design defect, negligence and failure to warn in a transvaginal mesh action after refusing to exclude the testimony of the plaintiffs’ causation experts.
In a June 22 order, Judge Clay D. Land of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia also denied BSC summary judgment on the plaintiff’s punitive damages claim, ruling there are questions of fact as to whether BSC ignored safety warnings about the polypropylene it used in the device.
Georgia resident Elizabeth Buckner was implanted with BSC’s Obtryx …
