7th Cir. Upholds Judgment for Actavis in Testosterone Replacement Drug Bellwether Case
June 21, 2023
CHICAGO — A 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel has upheld a judgment in favor of Actavis following a defense verdict in an Androderm heart attack bellwether case, affirming that an undisclosed FDA letter concerning a potential causal link between the testosterone replacement drug and high blood pressure would not have changed the trial’s outcome.
In a June 20 opinion, the appellate panel explained that the significance of the plaintiff’s blood pressure had already been undercut during the trial, and removing the blood pressure argument would leave seven alternative causes for the plaintiff’s heart attack.
Minnesota resident Brad Martin …
FIRM NAMES
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP
- O'Brien Law LLC
- Rittgers & Rittgers
- Ulmer & Berne
- Zoll & Kranz LLC
