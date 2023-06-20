C.R. Bard Opposes Centralization of Implanted Port Device Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. — C.R. Bard Inc., Becton, Dickson & Co., and Bard Access Systems Inc. have opposed the creation of an MDL docket for cases accusing them of misrepresenting the safety of their allegedly defective implanted port devices, arguing that informal coordination of the actions is “possible and preferred.”

In a June 16 filing before the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, the companies argue that they have efficiently managed past implantable port litigation without an MDL.

“Product liability litigation concerning Bard’s implantable ports has been limited and pursued by only a few attorneys. Indeed, Movants’ counsel in more than …