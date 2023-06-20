Parties in ECT Device Case Battle Over Post-Verdict Juror Interview

TAMPA, Fla. — Following a defense verdict in a Florida federal Somatics LLC electroshock therapy device case, plaintiff’s counsel has asked the judge to allow them to interview the jury foreman “for educational purposes.”

In a June 13 motion filed before Judge Tom Barber of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Monique Alarcon and Bijan Esfandiari of Wisner Baum explained that they have “several other similar ECT brain injury cases pending against Somatics and other defendants” and that “obtaining the jury foreman’s insight concerning the strengths and weaknesses of the case and the presentation of evidence …