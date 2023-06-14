DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

N.J. Federal Medtronic Insulin Pump Action Dismissed As Preempted


June 14, 2023


TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has dismissed without prejudice a wrongful death lawsuit involving a Medtronic Mini Med insulin pump, ruling that the claims are preempted by federal law because plaintiff failed to establish a link between a federal violation and the injury.

In a June 13 order, Judge Evelyn Padin of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey explained that a recall of the device alone does not create an inference that the Food and Drug Administration’s premarket approval specifications were violated.

Saundra Benn used a Mini Med 600 Series insulin pump to …

