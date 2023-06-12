Okla. Federal Judge Dismisses Claims Targeting Medtronic Insulin Pump as Preempted
June 12, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma federal judge has ruled that claims in an action targeting Medtronic’s MiniMed Insulin Pump are preempted by the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act because the plaintiff failed to allege violations of state laws that parallel federal regulations.
In the June 9 order, Judge Scott L. Palk of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma dismissed the claims for strict product liability, negligence, and breach of express and implied warranties with prejudice. However, the judge dismissed the claims relating to Medtronic’s Infusion Set without prejudice.
Clayton Warmoth, a type 1 diabetic, began using …
FIRM NAMES
- Burch George & Germany
- Greenberg Traurig
- Phillips Murrah
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
MORE DETAILS
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Class Action and Mass Tort - Examining the Blurred Lines in Recent Complex Litigation
July 26, 2023 - San Francisco, CA
InterContinental San Francisco IHG