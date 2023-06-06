In Camera Submission of Documents Permitted in Calif. Federal Pinnacle Hip Case

SAN DIEGO — A California federal judge has allowed DePuy Orthopaedics Inc. and Johnson & Johnson to submit documents for in camera review supporting their motion to disqualify plaintiff’s causation expert, Dr. Stephen Li., in a Pinnacle hip system action.

In a June 5 order, Judge Janis Sammartino of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California explained that “given the inconsistent decisions on the disqualification motion in other cases from the same MDL, the interests of a fully informed decision ultimately outweigh Defendants’ foot-dragging in submitting their supporting documents.”

Barbara Coy alleges she suffered injuries after …