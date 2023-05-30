Conn. Federal Judge Dismisses Warfarin Action Without Prejudice

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut federal judge has dismissed without prejudice a lawsuit in which a woman accused Bristol Myers Squibb Co. and Upsher Smith Laboratories of failing to adequately warn that Coumadin (warfarin) can cause deadly hemorrhaging.

In a May 26 order, Judge Victor A. Bolden of the U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut found the plaintiff failed to adequately plead failure to warn under the Connecticut Products Liability Act.

Manuel Neto allegedly took Coumadin (warfarin), which was allegedly manufactured and sold by defendants, and suffered deadly hemorrhaging as a result. According to his wife, Neto …