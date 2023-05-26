MDL Docket Sought for Implanted Port Device Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A group of plaintiffs has asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create a federal docket for claims accusing C.R. Bard, Becton, Dickson & Co., and Bard Access Systems Inc. of misrepresenting the safety of its allegedly defective implanted port devices.

In a May 24 motion, plaintiffs argue the 10 pending actions involve common questions of fact and that transfer to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri is warranted to avoid “delay, confusion, conflict, inordinate expenses and inefficiency.”

Commonly known as Injection Ports, Port-a-Catheters or “Port-a-Caths,” the devices are implantable vascular …