Co-Lead Trial Counsel Appointed in Delaware Zantac Litigation
May 17, 2023
WILMINGTON, Del. — The judge overseeing the Delaware docket for Zantac (ranitidine) injury cases has appointed as co-lead trial counsel R. Brent Wisner of Wisner Baum LLP, Jennifer A. Moore of Moore Law, Raeann Warner of Jacobs & Crumplar and Justin Parafinczuk of Parafinczuk Wolf.
According to Judge Vivian L Medinilla’s May 12 case management order, the attorneys will present plaintiffs’ position in all pretrial matters and initiate and coordinate pretrial discovery, among other duties.
Wisner and Moore also co-lead the Zantac Judicial Council Coordinated Proceedings in California, overseeing more than 5,000 cases on that docket. They are preparing …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Camp Lejeune Litigation Conference: The Road to Successful Litigation
June 09, 2023 - Charleston, SC
Charleston School of Law
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Updates and Challenges Facing Current High Stakes Mass Tort Litigation
May 24, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center