Co-Lead Trial Counsel Appointed in Delaware Zantac Litigation

WILMINGTON, Del. — The judge overseeing the Delaware docket for Zantac (ranitidine) injury cases has appointed as co-lead trial counsel R. Brent Wisner of Wisner Baum LLP, Jennifer A. Moore of Moore Law, Raeann Warner of Jacobs & Crumplar and Justin Parafinczuk of Parafinczuk Wolf.

According to Judge Vivian L Medinilla’s May 12 case management order, the attorneys will present plaintiffs’ position in all pretrial matters and initiate and coordinate pretrial discovery, among other duties.

Wisner and Moore also co-lead the Zantac Judicial Council Coordinated Proceedings in California, overseeing more than 5,000 cases on that docket. They are preparing …