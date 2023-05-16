Summary Jury Trial Begins in Multi-Plaintiff Calif. Lawsuit Targeting Gilead’s HIV Drugs

SAN FRANCISCO — A summary jury trial has begun in a California federal lawsuit in which multiple plaintiffs allege they suffered kidney and bone damage caused by Gilead Sciences Inc.’s HIV drugs containing tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF).

The trial commenced on May 15 before Judge Jon S. Tigar of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The jury will consider the plaintiffs’ remaining claims of design defect, failure to warn, and fraud.

Plaintiffs allege they suffered kidney and bone damage after taking one or more of Gilead’s HIV drugs containing tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) — Viread, …