C.R. Bard Pelvic Mesh Device Time-Barred, N.J. Federal Judge Rules


May 16, 2023



NEWARK, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has dismissed as time-barred a lawsuit targeting C.R. Bard Inc.’s pelvic mesh device, ruling that the plaintiff was on inquiry notice as to the cause of her alleged injuries by 2014, yet did not file suit until 2022.

In a May 15 order, Judge Kevin McNulty of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey concluded the action is untimely under the state’s two-year statute of limitations, even after application of the discovery rule.

Socorro Diaz underwent implantation of Bard’s Align Urethral Support Sling with mesh system on Aug. 30, …


