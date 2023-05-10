J&J Unit Seeks to Appeal Acetaminophen MDL Judge’s Preemption, Causation Orders

NEW YORK — Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. is seeking to appeal a New York federal judge’s ruling that claims accusing it of failing to warn that prenatal exposure to acetaminophen can cause children to be born with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) are not preempted.

On May 2, JJCI filed a motion for certification of an interlocutory appeal before Judge Denise Cote of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. JJCI wishes to challenge the judge’s ruling that there is nothing in FDA regulations for OTC drug labeling that would prevent it …