DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

N.J. Federal Lawsuit Against Anti-Diarrhea Drug Manufacturer Dismissed as Preempted


May 10, 2023



TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing the maker of a generic anti-diarrhea drug of failing to warn of a link between serious heart problems and ingestion of high doses of the drug, ruling they are preempted by federal law.

In a May 4 order, Judge William J. Martini of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey explained that federal law prohibits the manufacturer, L. Perrigo Co., from making any unilateral changes to its generic drug’s label or formula.

Between Sept. 20, 2019, and June 3, 2020, Erin Heslin bought high …


