Calif. Federal Medtronic Pacemaker Case Dismissed as Preempted

LOS ANGELES — A California federal judge has dismissed with prejudice a case targeting Medtronic’s Precepta pacemaker, ruling the claims are preempted by federal law because the plaintiff attempted to impose a requirement involving the reporting of adverse events that is “different from, or in addition to” federal law.

Judge R. Gary Klausner of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California explained that federal law only requires Medtronic to report adverse events to the Food and Drug Administration, not to the decedent and his doctors, as alleged in the first amended complaint.

The plaintiff has appealed the …