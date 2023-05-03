Ethicon, J&J Settle N.J. Federal Pelvic Mesh Action
May 3, 2023
TRENTON, N.J. — Ethicon Inc. and its parent company have settled a federal lawsuit in which a North Carolina woman alleged her TVT pelvic mesh device caused her to sustain various injuries.
The parties filed a joint notice of settlement and request for a 90-day stay before Judge Michael A. Shipp of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey on April 27.
North Carolina resident Lela King filed the action after allegedly sustaining injuries caused by her TVT pelvic mesh device. She asserted claims for strict liability (failure to warn, defective manufacture and design), negligence, negligent misrepresentation, …
