Ethicon, J&J Prevail in N.J. Federal Pelvic Mesh Trial

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey federal jury has found for Ethicon Inc. and Johnson & Johnson on claims for negligent design and punitive damages in a case targeting their pelvic mesh device, rejecting the plaintiff’s allegation that it was defectively designed.

The jury issued the verdict on May 2 following a trial presided over by Judge Freda Wolfson of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey.

In March 2011, Michigan resident Rebecca Dandy was implanted with the Ethicon Tension-free Vaginal Tape-Obturator (TVT-O) sling, a polypropylene mesh product used to treat stress urinary incontinence. For several …