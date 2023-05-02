DePuy Hip Action Transferred to Ky. Federal Court for Improper Venue

FRANKFORT, Ky. — A Kentucky federal judge has transferred a DePuy Orthopedics Inc. hip action to the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Kentucky, ruling that “the prospect of consolidation does not allow the Court to exercise personal jurisdiction over a defendant.”

In an April 26 order, Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky explained that while the MDL court transferred the case to the Eastern District of Kentucky so that it might be consolidated with a similar case in the district, there is no indication that the MDL …