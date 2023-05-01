Invokana MDL Terminated; Final Case Dismissed April 17

TRENTON, N.J. — Seven years after the docket was created, the judge overseeing the Invokana (canagliflozin) diabetes drug multidistrict litigation has terminated the MDL, noting that the final case was dismissed on April 17.

On April 26, Judge Brian A. Martinotti of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey explained that all cases have been resolved and no cases have been transferred to the MDL since May 2022.

Invokana, manufactured by Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., belongs to a class of drugs called Sodium Glucose Cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) Inhibitors, which aid the kidneys in lowering blood glucose levels in …