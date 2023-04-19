N.C. Man Accuses DePuy, J&J of Aggressively Marketing Defective Knee System

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina man has accused DePuy and its parent company Johnson & Johnson of aggressively marketing its Attune knee replacement system to surgeons as safe while knowing that it had a high rate of mechanical loosening and failure.

In an April 17 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina, the plaintiff alleges DePuy did not recall the original Attune defective tibial baseplate or warn of its dangers, despite knowing about its design defects and resulting failures long before its replacement device was cleared by the FDA.

In March 2017, …