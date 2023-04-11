Wash. Federal Judge Remands DePuy Hip Case, Awards Plaintiffs Costs
April 11, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
SEATTLE — A Washington federal judge has remanded a multi-plaintiff DePuy hip replacement action to state court, ruling the plaintiffs have pled viable claims against the in-state distributor defendants under state law.
In the April 4 order, Judge Ricardo S. Martinez of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington also awarded plaintiffs attorneys’ fees and costs in connection with the remand, ruling defendants’ removal was “objectively unreasonable.”
“The significant amount of case law on this matter of removal leads the Court to conclude that Defendants failed to properly investigate and answer Plaintiffs’ claims in state court and …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!
April 26, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C. - Georgetown
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Updates and Challenges Facing Current High Stakes Mass Tort Litigation
May 24, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center