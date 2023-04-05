Gardasil MDL Judge Orders Merck to Produce Adverse Events Databases, Including MARRS
April 5, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The judge overseeing the federal Gardasil MDL docket has granted plaintiffs’ motion to compel the entirety of Merck's Gardasil Adverse Events Databases, including the Merck Adverse Event Reporting and Review System (MARRS).
On March 20, Judge Robert J. Conrad Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina found the information in MARRS is relevant to Merck’s defenses.
“Plaintiffs and their experts should have the same opportunity as Merck to review and analyze the entirety of the data,” the judge explained. “The discovery is also proportional to the needs of this MDL. Each …
