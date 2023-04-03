Medtronic, Integra Prevail in Texas Federal Dura Substitute Device Case

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas federal judge has awarded Medtronic Inc. and Integra LifeSciences Corp. summary judgment in a Durepair Dura Regeneration Matrix device case, ruling the plaintiffs failed to present evidence of a specific manufacturing defect claim and inadequate warnings.

In a March 30 order, Judge Fred Biery of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas adopted a magistrate judge’s findings that the negligence and strict liability claims fail under Texas law.

Georgann Oglesby developed a large cyst on her cervical spine. Dr. G. Alexander West removed the cyst and implanted Durepair Dura Regeneration Matrix …