Medtronic, Integra Prevail in Texas Federal Dura Substitute Device Case
April 3, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
SAN ANTONIO — A Texas federal judge has awarded Medtronic Inc. and Integra LifeSciences Corp. summary judgment in a Durepair Dura Regeneration Matrix device case, ruling the plaintiffs failed to present evidence of a specific manufacturing defect claim and inadequate warnings.
In a March 30 order, Judge Fred Biery of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas adopted a magistrate judge’s findings that the negligence and strict liability claims fail under Texas law.
Georgann Oglesby developed a large cyst on her cervical spine. Dr. G. Alexander West removed the cyst and implanted Durepair Dura Regeneration Matrix …
FIRM NAMES
- Bowman & Brooke LLP
- Morgan & Morgan
- The Webster Law Firm
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Updates and Challenges Facing Current High Stakes Mass Tort Litigation
May 24, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA
Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center
HarrisMartin's Talcum Powder Litigation Conference: Onward and Upward!
April 26, 2023 - Washington, DC
Fairmont Washington, D.C. - Georgetown