Lawsuits Stemming from Bacterial Contamination of Eyedrops Filed in N.J. Federal Court

TRENTON, N.J. — A series of lawsuits have been filed in New Jersey federal court by individuals who allege recalled over the counter eyedrops manufactured and distributed by EzriCare and Global Phrama Healcare Private Ltd. were contaminated with “a rare, extensively drug-resistant strain of Pseudomonas Aeruginosa bacteria,” causing permanent eye and vision damage, eyeball removal, and death.

In the complaints, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey, plaintiffs claim the contamination stemmed from current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) violations at its facilities and defendants’ failure to include a preservative in the eyedrops to decrease the …