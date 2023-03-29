Ethicon, J&J Must Face Warning Claims in Ga. Federal Pelvic Mesh Action
March 29, 2023
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia federal judge has denied defendants summary judgment on failure-to-warn claims in an Ethicon pelvic mesh action, ruling there is evidence that the plaintiff’s implanting surgeon would not have implanted the device had he been given different warnings as to its risks.
In a March 28 order, Judge R. Stan Baker of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia noted the surgeon’s indicates that he was unaware of certain potential complications and concerns associated specifically with the device.
In December 2006, Betty Fields visited OB/GYN Dr. Alan Smith, complaining of problems with urine …
