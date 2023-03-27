DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Plaintiffs Denied Summary Judgment in Ore. Federal DePuy Hip Action


March 27, 2023



PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon federal judge has denied plaintiffs’ motion for summary judgment in a DePuy Orthopedics Inc. hip replacement action, ruling that causation is a question of fact for the jury, therefore summary judgment on defendants’ causation defenses is inappropriate.

In a March 24 order, Judge Michael J. McShane of the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon concluded that DePuy and its parent company Johnson & Johnson have not asserted any affirmative defenses that would render summary judgment appropriate.

“Plaintiffs are not entitled to summary judgment on Defendants’ denials and non-affirmative defenses, which Defendants have no …

