Calif. Zantac Judge Refuses to Exclude Testimony of Plaintiffs’ Experts

OAKLAND, Calif. — The judge overseeing the docket for California cases in which plaintiffs allege their cancer was caused by the popular antacid Zantac (ranitidine) has denied GlaxoSmithKline LLC’s motion to exclude the plaintiffs’ experts.

In a March 23 order, Judge Evelio Grillo of the Alameda County Superior Court allowed the testimony and opinions of experts Dr. Leslie Benet, Dr. Neelanjan Bose, Dr. Ron Najafi, Dr. Christopher Portier, Dr. Michael Jameson, Dr. Alfred Neugut, Dr. Robert M. Conry, Dr. Barry Boyd, and Dr. Dima Qato.

In 2019, Zantac was taken off the market after the FDA issued an official …