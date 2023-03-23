Lawsuit Says Horizon’s Thyroid Eye Disease Drug Tepezza Causes Hearing Loss

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A Georgia woman has sued Horizon Therapeutics Inc. in federal court, alleging its thyroid eye disease (TED) drug Tepezza caused her permanent hearing damage.

According to the March 21 complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia, scientific studies and adverse event reports have revealed that Tepezza could cause hearing loss and tinnitus, yet Horizon refused to warn doctors and consumers of that risk.

Angela Simpson was diagnosed with TED and/or Graves’ disease and was treated with Tepezza injections between June 2020 through December 2020, and developed permanent hearing loss as a …