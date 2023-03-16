Hawaii High Court Vacates $834 Million Penalty Against Plavix Makers
March 16, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Opinion
HONOLULU — The Hawaii Supreme Court has vacated an $834 million penalty levied against Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and Sanofi Aventis for allegedly failing to disclose that their blood-thinning drug Plavix is ineffective in reducing the risk of strokes, blood clots and heart attacks in patients of Asian and Pacific Islander descent.
In a March 15 opinion, the state high court found the trial court erred in awarding the State of Hawaii summary judgment on the issue of whether the Plavix label influenced doctors’ decision to prescribe the drug, noting the drug makers presented expert testimony from cardiologists that created a …
