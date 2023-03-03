Mass. Federal Judge Refuses to Reconsider Dismissal of Claims in Abbott Stent Case

BOSTON — A Massachusetts federal judge has refused to reconsider his dismissal of claims for negligent failure to warn and breach of warranty in a lawsuit targeting Abbott Vascular Inc.’s Graftmaster heart stent system, ruling they are preempted by federal law.

In a March 1 order, Judge Timothy S. Hillman of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts also affirmed his dismissal of a negligent design defect claim as inadequately pled.

Malaiperuma Sundaramurthy had a heart attack in June 2018 and doctors inserted a catheter into one of his arteries. At the tip of the catheter was a …