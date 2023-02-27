Tenn. Federal Judge Denies Plaintiffs’ Summary Judgment Motion in DePuy Hip Case
February 27, 2023
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee federal judge has denied plaintiffs’ motion for partial summary judgment in a DePuy hip replacement action, ruling there is a question of fact as to how much weight should be given to the testimony of the plaintiffs’ surgeon regarding causation.
In a Feb. 24 order, Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee noted that DePuy was not required to produce an expert witness as to causation.
Gertie Campbell underwent left hip replacement surgery in July 2009 during which she was implanted with a DePuy metal-on-metal hip …
