Lawsuit Targeting Zimmer Hip System Proceeds in Calif. Federal Court
February 27, 2023
SACRAMENTO — A California federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit in which a woman alleges injuries caused by a Zimmer hip replacement system, ruling the plaintiff has adequately alleged the company failed to warn her doctors of the device’s risks, including metallosis, pain and mobility inhibition.
On Feb. 23, Senior Judge Anthony Ishii of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of California also granted the plaintiff leave to amend her claims for manufacturing defect and breach of express warranty.
In November 2014, Latonia Crawford underwent a left hip arthroplasty which involved implanting a Zimmer hip system …
FIRM NAMES
- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
- Farzam Law
