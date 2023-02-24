DRUGS & MEDICAL DEVICES

Couples’ Lawsuit Alleging HIV from Olympus Colonoscope Proceeds in Ga.


February 24, 2023


ATHENS, Ga. — A federal judge has refused to dismiss an action in which a couple alleges they contracted human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) from a colonoscope that was manufactured by Olympus Medical Systems Corp. and Olympus America Inc., ruling there are questions of fact as to timeliness, causation and warnings.

On Feb. 23, Judge Clay Land of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Georgia also denied defendants’ motions to exclude the opinions of plaintiffs’ experts, ruling their methodologies were sound.

Stephen Collett underwent a routine colonoscopy with Dr. Jeffery Williams in October 2011. Several weeks after the …

